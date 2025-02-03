Left Menu

Delhi Elections: Political Rhetoric Intensifies as Campaigning Ends

As Delhi Assembly elections draw near, political tensions escalate with Union Minister Giriraj Singh labeling AAP's Arvind Kejriwal a 'goon'. In response, AAP's Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of using threats. Amid accusations, claims of electoral misconduct emerge, heating the political atmosphere ahead of the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:20 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery war of words leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister and BJP stalwart Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him a 'goon' and accusing him of corrupt practices against the poor. Singh's remarks highlight the increasing animosity as election day approaches.

Countering the BJP's accusations, AAP's Manish Sisodia condemned the opposition for employing 'threats' and 'hooliganism', urging voters to respond through ballots. Sisodia reiterated AAP's resolve, rooted in democratic values championed by figures like Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh, signaling a spirited defense of their leader Kejriwal.

Amid heightened political rhetoric, allegations of electoral misconduct by the BJP surfaced. Kejriwal claimed conspiracy tactics involving the misuse of Delhi Police and impersonation by BJP workers as Election Commission officials. As the capital prepares to vote, predictions from BJP candidates forecast significant gains, underscoring the tense political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

