Naidu's Call for Double Engine Development in Delhi: A Critique of AAP Governance

Ahead of the assembly polls, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu criticized Delhi's AAP government for lack of development, dubbing it a 'total failure.' He advocated for a 'double engine sarkar,' citing the need for better infrastructure and wealth creation to support welfare politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:30 IST
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

With assembly polls on the horizon, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing critique of the AAP-led Delhi government. He characterized the city's growth as stagnant, labeling their governance model as a 'total failure' during an election rally this Monday.

Naidu, whose party aligns with the NDA at the national level, criticized the absence of infrastructure projects under the AAP. He argued that Delhi needed a 'double engine sarkar' to spearhead development, suggesting existing central schemes are underutilized due to political credit conflicts.

Pointing to his 'P4' model—public, private, and people's partnership—Naidu proposed development over ideological adherence, stressing that sustainable wealth creation supports welfare initiatives. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh's alliance benefits with the NDA, suggesting Delhi voters consider similar strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

