Naidu's Call for Double Engine Development in Delhi: A Critique of AAP Governance

With assembly polls on the horizon, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing critique of the AAP-led Delhi government. He characterized the city's growth as stagnant, labeling their governance model as a 'total failure' during an election rally this Monday.

Naidu, whose party aligns with the NDA at the national level, criticized the absence of infrastructure projects under the AAP. He argued that Delhi needed a 'double engine sarkar' to spearhead development, suggesting existing central schemes are underutilized due to political credit conflicts.

Pointing to his 'P4' model—public, private, and people's partnership—Naidu proposed development over ideological adherence, stressing that sustainable wealth creation supports welfare initiatives. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh's alliance benefits with the NDA, suggesting Delhi voters consider similar strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)