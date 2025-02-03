Left Menu

Amit Shah Slams AAP: Delhi's Setbacks Amid BJP's Double-Engine Success

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Delhi's lagging development, blaming the party's leadership for mismanagement and corruption. He accused AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of looting Delhi and predicted BJP would overhaul the city's infrastructure and solve its issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery public address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of stunting the city's progress by picking fights with the central government. While BJP-ruled states have thrived under their 'double-engine' governance, Shah claimed, Delhi stagnates.

Shah branded AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as 'bade miyan and chote miyan,' alleging they have plundered the city. Sisodia, embroiled in a liquor scam, supposedly neglected education to the detriment of Delhi's students, while Kejriwal's promises turned into heaps of toxic waste and corruption.

Promising sweeping changes, Shah vowed the BJP would transform Delhi into a world-class capital and clean the Yamuna River. He targeted the AAP for poor infrastructure and criticized Kejriwal's lifestyle choices, urging voters to reject his 'sheesh mahal' governance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

