Delhi's GenZ Shaping Polls: Informed and Engaged
A study reveals that Delhi's GenZ voters are highly aware and actively participating in state elections. Key concerns include women safety, unemployment, and pollution. The study highlights that 74% believe freebies affect votes, with 35% using social media for political information.
In an eye-opening revelation, a study has shown that Delhi's GenZ voters are not just aware of the candidates in their constituencies, but also deeply concerned about critical issues like women safety, unemployment, and pollution.
The study indicates that an overwhelming 74% of participants see freebies as significant factors influencing electoral choices. It's evident that young voters in Delhi are well-informed and play a crucial role in democracy.
With 71% participating in previous elections and a prominent 88% knowing their local representatives, Delhi's young electorate is a force to be reckoned with.
