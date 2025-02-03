Delhi's GenZ Shaping Polls: Informed and Engaged

In an eye-opening revelation, a study has shown that Delhi's GenZ voters are not just aware of the candidates in their constituencies, but also deeply concerned about critical issues like women safety, unemployment, and pollution.

The study indicates that an overwhelming 74% of participants see freebies as significant factors influencing electoral choices. It's evident that young voters in Delhi are well-informed and play a crucial role in democracy.

With 71% participating in previous elections and a prominent 88% knowing their local representatives, Delhi's young electorate is a force to be reckoned with.

(With inputs from agencies.)