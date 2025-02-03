Elon Musk Leads Presidential Push to Shutter USAID

In an unprecedented move, billionaire Elon Musk has disclosed plans to close down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of President Donald Trump's strategy to reduce federal spending. Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, announced this during a discussion on the social media platform X, further stirring controversy in his role as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The revelation emerged during an online dialogue that included former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee. Musk declared, "It's beyond repair," indicating Trump's agreement with his plans to dismantle USAID, a significant player in global humanitarian efforts.

This development coincides with concerns over Musk's unprecedented access to U.S. Treasury systems, which handle over $6 trillion in annual payments and house sensitive data. Critics, like Senator Peter Welch, have questioned this access, labeling it an alarming breach of power by an unelected official in the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)