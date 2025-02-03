Strategic Maneuver: Socialist Party's Stance on Bayrou's No-Confidence Motion

The French centre-left Socialist party has announced its decision not to support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government. This decision was revealed during an intra-party meeting, as reported by French TV channel BFM.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is set to invoke special constitutional powers to secure the passage of the 2025 budget. This move is expected to incite a formidable no-confidence vote scheduled for Wednesday.

The Socialist party's stance could significantly influence the outcome of the political impasse, as the government navigates through a pivotal moment ahead of budgetary approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)