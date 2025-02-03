Bayrou's Bold Budget Bet: A Political Gamble?
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has invoked special constitutional powers, specifically Article 49.3, to push the 2025 budget bill through Parliament. This decision circumvents a parliamentary vote and could trigger a no-confidence motion, threatening the survival of Bayrou's minority government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- France
In a decisive move, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced on Monday his use of special constitutional powers to ensure the 2025 budget bill passes. This bold step circumvents the usual parliamentary voting process.
By invoking Article 49.3, Bayrou is leveraging a little-used constitutional tool. The article allows a minority government to bypass the need for backing from a full parliamentary vote to enact legislation.
This move, however, sets the stage for a potential no-confidence vote. The outcome of such a vote will determine whether Bayrou's minority government withstands or falls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement