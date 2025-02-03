Bayrou's Bold Budget Bet: A Political Gamble?

In a decisive move, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced on Monday his use of special constitutional powers to ensure the 2025 budget bill passes. This bold step circumvents the usual parliamentary voting process.

By invoking Article 49.3, Bayrou is leveraging a little-used constitutional tool. The article allows a minority government to bypass the need for backing from a full parliamentary vote to enact legislation.

This move, however, sets the stage for a potential no-confidence vote. The outcome of such a vote will determine whether Bayrou's minority government withstands or falls.

