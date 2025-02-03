Left Menu

Shakeup at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, has been appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, following President Trump's dismissal of Rohit Chopra from the position. This move signifies a significant change in leadership at the consumer finance watchdog agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected shift within the U.S. financial oversight landscape, Scott Bessent has been named acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as announced by the agency on Monday.

This development occurred after President Donald Trump made the decision to dismiss Rohit Chopra over the weekend, according to informed sources.

Bessent, currently serving as the U.S. Treasury Secretary, steps into his new role during a pivotal period for the consumer finance watchdog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

