Shakeup at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

In an unexpected shift within the U.S. financial oversight landscape, Scott Bessent has been named acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as announced by the agency on Monday.

This development occurred after President Donald Trump made the decision to dismiss Rohit Chopra over the weekend, according to informed sources.

Bessent, currently serving as the U.S. Treasury Secretary, steps into his new role during a pivotal period for the consumer finance watchdog.

