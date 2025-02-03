Shakeup at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, has been appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, following President Trump's dismissal of Rohit Chopra from the position. This move signifies a significant change in leadership at the consumer finance watchdog agency.
In an unexpected shift within the U.S. financial oversight landscape, Scott Bessent has been named acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as announced by the agency on Monday.
This development occurred after President Donald Trump made the decision to dismiss Rohit Chopra over the weekend, according to informed sources.
Bessent, currently serving as the U.S. Treasury Secretary, steps into his new role during a pivotal period for the consumer finance watchdog.
