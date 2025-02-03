Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal, Urges Delhiites to Choose BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday strongly criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of deception and unmet promises. Addressing a large gathering in Dwarka, Shah mockingly contrasted AAP's governance with that of PM Modi, urging voters to choose wisely between "government of corruption and lies" and a leader who fulfills commitments.

"On February 5, you must decide who will lead for the next five years... One side is the AAP's deceit and corruption, and on the other is PM Modi, who keeps his word," declared Shah at the rally in support of BJP's Dwarka candidate, Parduymn Singh Rajput.

Shah also accused Kejriwal of failing to build toilets or temples, despite questioning the construction of the Ram Mandir, contrasting this with the BJP's claimed efforts to construct numerous toilets and a grand Ram temple. "Arvind Kejriwal has achieved nothing beyond lies and deceit. He questioned the need for Ram Mandir over toilets, but built neither. We constructed Rs 13 crore worth of toilets and are working on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he remarked.

The Union Minister reiterated his commitment to eradicating naxalism by March 31, 2026, promising a secure and prosperous India. "Note this date... By March 31, 2026, we'll rid India of terrorism and bury naxalism. PM Modi has enhanced the country's safety and prosperity," Shah stated.

Continuing to criticize Congress, Shah highlighted improvements in national security under the BJP-led government, contrasting with previous Congress leadership. He recounted, "For 10 years, the Sonia-Manmohan regime allowed terrorists from Pakistan to attack freely. In 2014, after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, we saw decisive action post-attacks in Uri and Pulwama, including bold surgical strikes in Pakistan."

The Dwarka constituency is set for a triangular contest with BJP's Parduymn Singh Rajput, AAP's Vinay Mishra, and Congress' Adarsh Shashtri. Elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting on February 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)