TMC Turmoil: Madan Mitra's Explosive Allegations Against I-PAC

Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has accused political consultancy agency I-PAC of tarnishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's image by facilitating opportunistic party members. Mitra claims a racket within the TMC is selling party posts for money, worsening the party's reputation ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:01 IST
Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has accused I-PAC, the party's consultancy agency, of damaging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public image. He alleges the agency allowed opportunists to infiltrate the TMC, raising corruption concerns.

Speaking to Bengali news outlets, Mitra criticized I-PAC's disruptive influence, noting it pressured ministers and facilitated corruption, including selling party posts for large sums.

With assembly elections looming in 2026, Mitra warned the TMC leadership to address these issues or risk further harm to the party's standing. Despite allegations, I-PAC keeps silent while internal dissent within the TMC rises.

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

