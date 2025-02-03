TMC Turmoil: Madan Mitra's Explosive Allegations Against I-PAC

Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has accused I-PAC, the party's consultancy agency, of damaging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public image. He alleges the agency allowed opportunists to infiltrate the TMC, raising corruption concerns.

Speaking to Bengali news outlets, Mitra criticized I-PAC's disruptive influence, noting it pressured ministers and facilitated corruption, including selling party posts for large sums.

With assembly elections looming in 2026, Mitra warned the TMC leadership to address these issues or risk further harm to the party's standing. Despite allegations, I-PAC keeps silent while internal dissent within the TMC rises.

