Congress Confident in Kalkaji: Alka Lamba Predicts Victory
In the closing stages of Delhi's electoral campaigning, Congress candidate Alka Lamba expressed optimism about winning the Kalkaji constituency, critiquing rival Atishi as a 'temporary Chief Minister.' With support from Rahul Gandhi, Lamba aims to secure Congress's influence. The elections conclude this week with results expected soon.
On the final day of campaigning before the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress candidate Alka Lamba expressed confidence in securing a win in the Kalkaji assembly constituency. She took a dig at opponent Atishi, labeling her a 'temporary Chief Minister' nearing retirement.
In an interview with ANI, Lamba stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited to bolster her campaign and witnessed the concerns of local residents. She also acknowledged the efforts of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in developing permanent housing in the area.
Lamba emphasized a pro-Congress momentum, reinforcing the party's belief in reclaiming power. Meanwhile, Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's approach of offering freebies. As Delhi prepares to vote on Wednesday, results are anticipated on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
