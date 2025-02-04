Reform UK's Rise: Nigel Farage's Party Overtakes Labour in New Poll

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has surged past the Labour Party in popularity, according to a recent YouGov poll for the Times newspaper. The findings underscore growing public discontent with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has faced economic challenges and backlash from a tax-raising budget.

The poll reveals that if an election were held today, 25% of voters would back Reform UK, 24% would support Labour, and 21% would choose the Conservatives. Despite its lead, Reform's position falls within the survey's margin of error. Starmer's Labour had previously secured a historic victory last year, ending 14 years of Conservative dominance.

Farage, known for his populist stances and Brexit advocacy, has gained traction by pushing for reduced immigration and lower taxes. While Reform UK only captured five seats in last year's elections, its growing support reflects a shifting political landscape under Britain's electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)