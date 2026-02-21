Left Menu

Phantom Firm Fraud: The Fake Tax Credit Scandal Uncovered

Akhilesh Sharma, proprietor of the alleged non-existent Sharma Enterprises, was booked for causing a revenue loss of Rs 6.59 crore by fraudulently availing input tax credits. The bogus claims were discovered after an investigation by state tax officials. Police have begun probing the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:10 IST
Phantom Firm Fraud: The Fake Tax Credit Scandal Uncovered
  • Country:
  • India

A proprietor of an allegedly non-existent company, Akhilesh Sharma, has been booked for causing a significant revenue loss due to fraudulent tax activities. The police action follows a complaint lodged by State Tax Officer Sikandar Verma.

An official investigation revealed that Sharma fraudulently acquired an input tax credit, resulting in a Rs 6.59 crore loss of revenue. The firm was claimed to be operating under fake documentation without any real exchange of goods.

The firm's GST registration was canceled soon after discovery. Police have launched a detailed investigation to probe the extent of the fraudulent transactions involved.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
2
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India
4
Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026