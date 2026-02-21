Hoopr: Transforming India's Music Licensing Ecosystem with Innovation and Growth

Hoopr, India's leading music licensing platform, has secured undisclosed funding from The Chennai Angels in its Pre-Series A round. This investment aims to bolster Hoopr's twin-engine ecosystem, helping creators and brands access copyrighted music legally and sustainably. The initiative also involves technological enhancements to detect music violations and facilitate transparent revenue sharing.

The organization serves over 4 lakh creators and 180+ brands by offering a diverse catalog from leading Indian and international labels. Its recent partnership with Universal Music Group and a deal with IPRS marks Hoopr's significant strides in the sync licensing market.

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Hoopr's CEO, emphasizes the importance of this transparent infrastructure as the creator economy expands, highlighting a potential ₹1,500 Crore opportunity. Hoopr's sophisticated technology stack and strategic collaborations have positioned it uniquely in the realm of licensed music for films and ads.