Nominee Pledges Review of U.S. Firearms Export Policy

Howard Lutnick, nominated to head the Commerce Department, plans to review U.S. restrictions on firearms exports, imposed by the Biden administration to curb gun acquisition by foreign criminal groups. These measures, affecting sales in 36 countries, are predicted to cost U.S. manufacturers $40 million annually.

Updated: 04-02-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:44 IST
President Donald Trump's nominee for the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, announced his intent to scrutinize the Biden administration's firearm export restrictions, initiated last year to deter foreign criminal groups from obtaining U.S. firearms. Lutnick expressed this stance in written remarks, emphasizing appropriate policy action if confirmed.

In April 2024, following a temporary halt in 2023, the Biden administration targeted non-governmental users in 36 countries, identified by the State Department as high-risk for firearm diversion. The Commerce Department anticipated these rules would decrease annual U.S. firearms exports by about 7% or $40 million.

Senator Eric Schmitt highlighted concerns about these regulations, claiming they result in a significant financial impact on U.S. manufacturers, with losses estimated at $238 million annually by industry insiders. The then-Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the restrictions as necessary to prevent weapon diversions to illicit entities.

