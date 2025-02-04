Transatlantic Tariff Tensions: EU Leaders React to Trump's Threats

European leaders have expressed concern over President Donald Trump's threat to extend tariffs to the EU, warning of a potential trade war that could adversely affect consumers across the Atlantic. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas remarked that should such a conflict arise, China could benefit from the sidelines.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, acknowledged the looming challenges in U.S.-EU trade relations but asserted the EU's readiness to respond firmly to any unfair tariff actions. After a meeting with EU leaders, she stated the focus remained on pragmatically engaging in discussions and negotiations with Washington and bolstering the European economy's competitiveness.

Trump had indicated that the EU might soon face new tariffs following measures imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China. Despite this, European officials have opted to avoid escalating tensions until Trump's next move becomes clear. Concerns linger over the unpredictability of U.S. trade policies and their impact on industries such as the European auto sector.

