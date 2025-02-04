Showdown at USAID: Musk's Bold Restructuring Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration extended its efforts to shutter USAID, locking out workers from the agency's Washington D.C. headquarters for a second day. This move, spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk, aims to consolidate USAID into the State Department, sparking protests from Democratic senators who pledge to obstruct State Department nominees.

An anonymous senior White House official confirmed Trump's intent to merge USAID, a key distributor of global humanitarian aid, into the State Department as part of the president's downsizing strategy. However, Democrats argue this closure requires legislative approval, claiming the action goes against legal precedents.

USAID's shutdown aftermath could significantly impact U.S. aid distribution globally. Criticism has erupted over Musk's influence and the potential ideological bias in his decisions. While emergency aid continues under State Department waivers, critics note that the agency's capacity to function is already severely compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)