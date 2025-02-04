Netanyahu's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing Ceasefires and Alliances in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to ease tensions with the Biden White House and address the fragile Gaza ceasefire and Iran's nuclear threat.

As the first foreign leader hosted by Trump since his inauguration, Netanyahu faces pressure as negotiations between Israel and Hamas progress. Trump's Middle East policy goals may not always align with Netanyahu's, creating a complex diplomatic landscape.

While Trump has expressed hope for regional normalization, particularly with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu's opposition to a Palestinian state complicates these efforts. His visit to Washington offers a chance to bolster diplomatic relationships amid international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)