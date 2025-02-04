Left Menu

Election Commission Resilient Amid AAP Allegations

The Election Commission, headed by CEC Rajiv Kumar, refutes Aam Aadmi Party's allegations of bias in Delhi elections. Asserting its three-member structure, the Commission accuses AAP of pressure tactics. The EC vows to remain constitutionally restrained against claims of favoring the BJP for post-retirement rewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:06 IST
Election Commission Resilient Amid AAP Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, has strongly refuted allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concerning its conduct in the forthcoming Delhi polls.

Despite accusations suggesting partiality towards the BJP, the Commission insists that decisions are made collectively by its three members, not solely by Kumar.

With AAP leaders, notably Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting motives tied to post-retirement benefits for Kumar, the Commission announced its commitment to maintaining constitutional restraint amid unsolicited allegations. Delhi residents will vote soon to decide the city's next governing party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025