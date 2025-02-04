Election Commission Resilient Amid AAP Allegations

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, has strongly refuted allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concerning its conduct in the forthcoming Delhi polls.

Despite accusations suggesting partiality towards the BJP, the Commission insists that decisions are made collectively by its three members, not solely by Kumar.

With AAP leaders, notably Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting motives tied to post-retirement benefits for Kumar, the Commission announced its commitment to maintaining constitutional restraint amid unsolicited allegations. Delhi residents will vote soon to decide the city's next governing party.

