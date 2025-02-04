Union Minister Kurian's Controversial Claims on Kerala's Dependency
Union Minister George Kurian claimed Kerala's development relies heavily on central assistance. He accused the ruling LDF and opposition UDF of falsely portraying neglect by the Centre to mask their failures. Kurian contended all significant projects in Kerala stem from central government efforts, particularly under PM Modi.
Union Minister George Kurian has sparked controversy with his assertion that Kerala owes its survival to central assistance. He alleged that both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF are perpetuating a false narrative of neglect by the Centre to obscure their shortcomings.
Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Kurian emphasized that any development in Kerala over the past decade has been facilitated by the central government, particularly through initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed there isn't a single project in the state that hasn't benefitted from central approval.
Furthermore, Kurian criticized the Kerala government for allegedly using central funds to pay salaries, rather than for development projects. He accused the state of neglecting proper channels like the Finance Commission for addressing fiscal issues.
