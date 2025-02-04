Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: A Push for Caste Census and INDIA Bloc Alliances

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prepares for his second visit to Bihar this month, state President Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed pride and excitement for the upcoming visit. Singh stated that Gandhi's presence in the region is a significant boost for Bihar's political climate.

Gandhi's visit comes amid growing tensions after a notice of breach of parliamentary privilege against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi surfaced. He criticized the ruling government's approach, highlighting the absence of focus on farmers, youth, and laborers in official discourse.

During his previous address in Patna, Gandhi criticized the caste census conducted by Bihar's Chief Minister, calling it inaccurate. He emphasized the need for a genuine caste census to inform policy and enable Congress to push for increased reservations. His visit aims to gather support and reinforce the INDIA bloc's influence in Bihar.

Gandhi also targeted the BJP, accusing them of overtly benefiting wealthy industrialists like Ambani and Adani while diminishing the power of the backward classes. He stressed the need for real representation and shared power in governance. Meeting with RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi's visit aims to solidify alliances within the INDIA bloc ahead of upcoming elections.

RJD MP Misa Bharti also assured confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Bihar. She cited commitments to social welfare, including subsidies and financial assistance, as key elements of their election strategy, aiming to address core issues such as unemployment and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)