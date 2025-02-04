Controversy Erupts as Delhi Police Register FIR Against Atishi for MCC Violation

Delhi Police have officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister candidate Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The move comes on allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstruction of public officials on duty.

The alleged incident took place at Fateh Singh Marg, where Atishi, along with AAP supporters, reportedly obstructed a police officer's duty. Subsequently, two AAP members were accused of assaulting a police constable. The FIR was registered at Govindpuri Police Station.

Atishi later criticized the Election Commission on social media, accusing them of bias, while BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri suggested Atishi was concerned about her electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)