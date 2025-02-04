Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP MP's Comments on Mahakumbh Stampede

BJP MP Hema Malini's remarks about the Mahakumbh stampede, which resulted in over 30 deaths, have sparked controversy. While Malini downplayed the incident, opposition leaders, like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, have called for transparency, demanding accurate fatality figures and accountability.

BJP MP Hema Malini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Hema Malini has stirred controversy with her statement concerning the Mahakumbh stampede that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people and injuries to around 60 others. Malini described the incident as exaggerated and asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government was managing the gathering effectively.

In a conversation with media outlets, Malini shared her own positive experience at the Kumbh, downplaying the tragedy and suggesting competent management of the event. The stampede occurred during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya, drawing criticism from opposition leaders over the government's handling of the crisis.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded clarity on the fatalities, urging the government to disclose accurate numbers and suggested military involvement for improved disaster management. He advocated for strict punitive measures against those accountable for the incident and criticized the suppression of information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

