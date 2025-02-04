Left Menu

INCREASING POLITICAL PRESSURE: SAMPLING DELHI'S MCC VIOLATIONS

Delhi Police have recorded 1,076 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, detaining 34,250 people. The crackdown saw 469 illegal firearms and large quantities of liquor and drugs seized. As Delhi Assembly polls approach, political tensions heighten with substantial financial and resource confiscations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:55 IST
INCREASING POLITICAL PRESSURE: SAMPLING DELHI'S MCC VIOLATIONS
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pre-poll crackdown, Delhi Police have registered 1,076 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and apprehended or detained over 34,000 individuals. The period of these infractions spans from January 7 to February 3, the final day of campaigning for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

As the elections approach, intensified border vigilance and clampdowns on illicit activities saw officers confiscate 469 illegal firearms and arrest 491 individuals under the Arms Act. In a notable bust, over 1.1 lakh litres of liquor and substantial drug hauls, valued at Rs 77.9 crore, were seized, resulting in numerous arrests.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer revealed that combined seizures reached over Rs 220 crores, with Rs 88 crores in drugs and Rs 81 crores in precious metals. Additionally, out of 7,500 reported MCC violations via the cVigil platform, most have been resolved, highlighting a stern stance against electoral misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025