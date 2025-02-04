INCREASING POLITICAL PRESSURE: SAMPLING DELHI'S MCC VIOLATIONS

In a significant pre-poll crackdown, Delhi Police have registered 1,076 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and apprehended or detained over 34,000 individuals. The period of these infractions spans from January 7 to February 3, the final day of campaigning for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

As the elections approach, intensified border vigilance and clampdowns on illicit activities saw officers confiscate 469 illegal firearms and arrest 491 individuals under the Arms Act. In a notable bust, over 1.1 lakh litres of liquor and substantial drug hauls, valued at Rs 77.9 crore, were seized, resulting in numerous arrests.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer revealed that combined seizures reached over Rs 220 crores, with Rs 88 crores in drugs and Rs 81 crores in precious metals. Additionally, out of 7,500 reported MCC violations via the cVigil platform, most have been resolved, highlighting a stern stance against electoral misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)