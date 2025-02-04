Election Showdown: Accusations Fly in Kalkaji Assembly
In the Kalkaji assembly election battle, Congress's Alka Lamba attacks AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri accuses AAP's Atishi of misconduct. Tensions rise as allegations of hooliganism and false rumors surface ahead of Delhi's upcoming elections scheduled for early February.
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Alka Lamba has sharply criticized Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), suggesting he should prepare for jail time. Speaking to ANI, Lamba predicted an electoral defeat for AAP in the Delhi elections.
Lamba is contending against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP nominee Atishi, as well as BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in the tense Kalkaji constituency. As campaign rhetoric heats up, Bidhuri has accused Atishi of disseminating false information and intimidating BJP supporters.
According to Bidhuri, Atishi and her team have unlawfully detained local residents and violated electoral norms, prompting police complaints. This clash underscores the volatile atmosphere as Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, with polls and results scheduled for early February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
