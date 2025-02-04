Delhi's Crucial Ballot Battle: A Power Shift on the Horizon?
The Assembly elections in Delhi involve over 1.56 crore voters deciding the fate of 699 candidates across 70 constituencies. The AAP seeks a third term, BJP aims a comeback after decades, and Congress eyes revival. Security is tight, with significant campaigning and promises from all parties fueling the contest.
- Country:
- India
Delhi gears up for its high-stakes Assembly elections, with over 1.56 crore eligible voters set to make a crucial decision from 7 am on Wednesday. At stake is the future of 699 candidates vying for power across 70 Assembly constituencies.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is determined to secure a third term by emphasizing its record of governance and welfare initiatives. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aggressively campaigning to end its 25-year hiatus from power in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress, previously the ruling party for 15 years, seeks to reclaim influence after two election defeats.
To ensure smooth voting under security, the Election Commission has implemented extensive protective measures, including deploying over 200 paramilitary companies and thousands of police. Voter participation will be crucial as the political tempers rise following intense campaigns and varied promises from each of the three main parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
