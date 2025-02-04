BJP Seeks Privilege Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misinformation

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sparked a political controversy by formally requesting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dubey accuses Gandhi of propagating misinformation and vilification during his recent speech, alleging that he misused his parliamentary privilege to defame India's elected government and leadership.

According to Dubey, Gandhi's unverified claims, including false allegations about India's manufacturing sector and foreign policy, have undermined the republic's prestige, prompting calls for legislative action against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)