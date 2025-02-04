Left Menu

BJP Seeks Privilege Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misinformation

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Dubey accuses Gandhi of spreading misinformation during his speech in the House, alleging misuse of parliamentary privilege and disrespect towards India's leadership and Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:19 IST
BJP Seeks Privilege Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misinformation
Nishikant Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sparked a political controversy by formally requesting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dubey accuses Gandhi of propagating misinformation and vilification during his recent speech, alleging that he misused his parliamentary privilege to defame India's elected government and leadership.

According to Dubey, Gandhi's unverified claims, including false allegations about India's manufacturing sector and foreign policy, have undermined the republic's prestige, prompting calls for legislative action against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025