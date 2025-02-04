EU Braces for Tough Trade Talks with the U.S.

The European Union is gearing up for difficult negotiations with the United States, as it seeks to protect its interests against the possibility of heightened trade tariffs. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made this clear on Tuesday.

In her speech, von der Leyen highlighted the EU's primary objective: collaborating on mutual concerns from critical supply chains to emerging technologies, addressing any issues amicably, and laying down the foundation for a more robust partnership.

Von der Leyen emphasized the EU's openness and pragmatism in finding solutions but was equally insistent on the EU's resolve to defend its interests whenever necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)