Prestige Battle in Milkipur: Samajwadi Party vs BJP

A crucial by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur constituency sees a fierce contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. The seat became vacant after SP's Awadhesh Prasad won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. Allegations of misconduct and incidents have intensified the political rivalry ahead of the vote.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:25 IST
The critical by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur Assembly constituency is shaping up as an intense contest between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Voters from the SC-reserved constituency, numbering over 3.7 lakh, will decide the fate of 10 candidates on Wednesday.

The vacated seat is significant as SP's Awadhesh Prasad won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat recently, creating an opportunity for the BJP, who lost the assembly seat in the 2022 elections, to attempt a comeback. The bypoll assumes greater consequence owing to the SP's previous surprise win in the region.

Allegations of a delayed bypoll, coupled with accusations of a Dalit woman's murder, have stirred political tensions. Amid heightened security, prominent leaders from both parties campaigned energetically, underlining the high stakes involved in this prestige battle.

