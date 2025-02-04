Left Menu

Indonesia Repatriates French Inmate: A Turn of Justice Amidst Controversy

Indonesia has repatriated Serge Atlaoui, a French citizen on death row for drug offenses. Convicted in 2007 for his role in an ecstasy factory, Atlaoui maintained his innocence. His return follows humanitarian grounds due to cancer. Indonesia respects French judicial outcomes; Atlaoui's case will be reviewed upon arrival.

Updated: 04-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:10 IST
In a significant decision, Indonesia has repatriated a French man, Serge Atlaoui, who was on death row for drug offenses. His return to France marks another instance of foreign nationals being sent back to their home countries after serving sentences in Indonesia.

Atlaoui, convicted in 2007 for his involvement as a chemist in an ecstasy-producing factory, denied the charges, claiming ignorance. He was among several foreign inmates who faced severe penalties under Indonesian drug laws.

The repatriation decision comes as Atlaoui battles cancer. French authorities have expressed gratitude, promising a thorough review of his legal standing upon return. This case underscores broader discussions on international law, human rights, and bilateral cooperation.

