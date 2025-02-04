Allegations of Cover-Up in Maha Kumbh Tragedy Stir Controversy
Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan accused the BJP-led government of orchestrating a cover-up to hide the true number of deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede. She criticized the concealment of bodies and manipulation of documented death causes, urging transparency. The incident has sparked broader debates on political motives and governance ethics.
- Country:
- India
In a heated discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan leveled accusations at the BJP-led government, alleging a cover-up of the actual death toll from last week's tragic Maha Kumbh stampede.
Ranjan's remarks came during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, where she expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, which President Draupadi Murmu had also addressed. Ranjan insisted that transparency regarding the death toll should have been prioritized and criticized the government for allegedly manipulating the situation to gain political leverage.
Additional voices in the debate, such as Gulam Ali of the BJP, referred to similar historical incidents, while others raised concerns about economic and social issues affecting the nation. These discussions underline a call for accountability and governance improvements in the face of tragedy, highlighting a significant political and ethical challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
Sachin Pilot's Promise: Congress' Bold Commitment to Delhi's Voters
BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Haste in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records
Congress Supports SP in High-Stakes Milkipur By-Election Against BJP