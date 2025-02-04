Allegations of Cover-Up in Maha Kumbh Tragedy Stir Controversy

In a heated discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan leveled accusations at the BJP-led government, alleging a cover-up of the actual death toll from last week's tragic Maha Kumbh stampede.

Ranjan's remarks came during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, where she expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, which President Draupadi Murmu had also addressed. Ranjan insisted that transparency regarding the death toll should have been prioritized and criticized the government for allegedly manipulating the situation to gain political leverage.

Additional voices in the debate, such as Gulam Ali of the BJP, referred to similar historical incidents, while others raised concerns about economic and social issues affecting the nation. These discussions underline a call for accountability and governance improvements in the face of tragedy, highlighting a significant political and ethical challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)