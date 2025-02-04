Jens Stoltenberg: Navigating Norway through Trade Tensions

Jens Stoltenberg, a seasoned politician and former NATO chief, took on the role of Norway's finance minister, emphasizing dialogue with the Trump administration as a means to prevent a looming trade war. This strategic move could bolster Norway's Labour government, which is striving to gain ground in upcoming elections.

Stoltenberg's tenure as NATO head earned him the nickname 'Trump-whisperer' for his diplomatic skills in maintaining U.S. engagement with the alliance despite Trump's criticisms. Now, he aims to leverage these skills to safeguard Norway's economy, particularly its vital oil, gas, and fish exports.

His appointment comes at a critical time, as Norway's government navigates internal political shifts, highlighted by the Centre Party's departure over EU energy policies. Stoltenberg's past as an economist and former prime minister positions him as a pragmatic leader capable of steering the nation through economic challenges.

