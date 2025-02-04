Spain's Bold Move: Shortening the Workweek

The Spanish government's recent decision to shorten the legal working week to 37.5 hours while maintaining employee salaries marks a significant step forward. This move, spearheaded by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz of the left-wing Sumar party, was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, despite criticism from employers' associations.

Diaz, who prioritizes the well-being and productivity of workers, believes the change will lead to better work-life balance and economic efficiency. However, the proposal must still pass through parliament, where Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's centre-left government faces challenges due to a lack of majority and resistance from the centre-right Catalan separatist party Junts.

While employers' lobby CEOE argues the shift will increase business costs, Diaz remains steadfast. Recent dialogues with unions and employer representatives ended without consensus, highlighting the need for regulations through collective bargaining rather than legislative imposition. Economic Minister Carlos Cuerpo and other officials warn that the change could impact Spain's economy, but Diaz insists on progressing with her initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)