Privilege Notice Stirred: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disparaging India in Parliament. Dubey claims Gandhi misrepresented facts in his speech, prompting a request for urgent privilege proceedings. Accusations include misuse of freedom of speech under Article 105.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of Opposition of mocking India in his parliamentary speech. Dubey's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges immediate privilege proceedings against Gandhi for his alleged misrepresentation of historical facts.
Dubey's allegations stem from Gandhi's comments on issues such as Chinese territorial incursions and the efficacy of the 'Make in India' initiative. Asserting that Gandhi distorted facts, Dubey contended that the Congress leader's remarks could undermine the nation's reputation.
Criticism also centers on an alleged misuse of Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, highlighting Gandhi's failure to authenticate his statements or offer an apology. During the parliamentary debate, Gandhi accused the government of internal weaknesses affecting India's defense capabilities, citing Chinese presence as evidence.
