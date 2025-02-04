Left Menu

Privilege Notice Stirred: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disparaging India in Parliament. Dubey claims Gandhi misrepresented facts in his speech, prompting a request for urgent privilege proceedings. Accusations include misuse of freedom of speech under Article 105.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:16 IST
Privilege Notice Stirred: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of Opposition of mocking India in his parliamentary speech. Dubey's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges immediate privilege proceedings against Gandhi for his alleged misrepresentation of historical facts.

Dubey's allegations stem from Gandhi's comments on issues such as Chinese territorial incursions and the efficacy of the 'Make in India' initiative. Asserting that Gandhi distorted facts, Dubey contended that the Congress leader's remarks could undermine the nation's reputation.

Criticism also centers on an alleged misuse of Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, highlighting Gandhi's failure to authenticate his statements or offer an apology. During the parliamentary debate, Gandhi accused the government of internal weaknesses affecting India's defense capabilities, citing Chinese presence as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025