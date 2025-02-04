Modi Criticizes Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections

On the eve of the Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of prioritizing luxury amenities over fulfilling promises to the people. In a fiery address in the Lok Sabha, Modi criticized the AAP leader's focus on jacuzzis and 'sheesh mahal' constructions, implying negligence towards pressing public needs.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi contrasted his government's initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat health scheme with Kejriwal's alleged opulence. He claimed the BJP, over the past decade, has saved and redirected funds for developmental purposes rather than luxurious constructions, taking a clear jab at Kejriwal's administration.

Modi's remarks come as AAP, BJP, and Congress gear up for a high-stakes triangular fight in Delhi. He pointed out similar opposition tactics in other states, asserting that his party has consistently prioritized job creation and anti-corruption measures, leading to electoral victories in Haryana and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)