Modi Criticizes Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections
Prime Minister Modi criticizes former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for focusing on luxury rather than fulfilling promises. He highlighted BJP's initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, in contrast to the alleged opulence of Kejriwal's administration. Modi accused opposition parties of making unfulfilled unemployment promises.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of the Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of prioritizing luxury amenities over fulfilling promises to the people. In a fiery address in the Lok Sabha, Modi criticized the AAP leader's focus on jacuzzis and 'sheesh mahal' constructions, implying negligence towards pressing public needs.
During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi contrasted his government's initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat health scheme with Kejriwal's alleged opulence. He claimed the BJP, over the past decade, has saved and redirected funds for developmental purposes rather than luxurious constructions, taking a clear jab at Kejriwal's administration.
Modi's remarks come as AAP, BJP, and Congress gear up for a high-stakes triangular fight in Delhi. He pointed out similar opposition tactics in other states, asserting that his party has consistently prioritized job creation and anti-corruption measures, leading to electoral victories in Haryana and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Kejiwal
- Delhi elections
- Ayushman Bharat
- AAP
- BJP
- corruption
- youth
- unemployment
- scams
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Haste in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records
Congress Supports SP in High-Stakes Milkipur By-Election Against BJP
Kejriwal Claims AAP's 'Unbreakable' Resilience Amid Political Turmoil