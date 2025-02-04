Left Menu

Trump Reinstates Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

President Donald Trump plans to reinstate his 'maximum pressure' strategy against Iran, aiming to prevent nuclear development and drive Iran's oil exports to zero. This approach marks a return to his first-term policies, contrasting with the preceding Biden administration's approach.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:46 IST
President Donald Trump is set to renew his aggressive 'maximum pressure' strategy against Iran, reinstating policies from his first term. This decision aims to restrict Iran's nuclear development activities and nullify its oil exports.

According to a U.S. official, Trump's order will direct the Treasury Secretary to escalate economic sanctions on Iran. These sanctions will target those breaking existing restrictions, intensifying the economic squeeze on Tehran.

While Iran's UN mission has yet to comment, U.S. representatives plan to collaborate with international allies to reimpose sanctions and restrictions, reinforcing Trump's hardline stance.

