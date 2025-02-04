Left Menu

Kashmir Unites in Mourning: Vigils Against Terrorist Violence

A terror attack in Kashmir claimed the life of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, while injuring his wife and niece. Candlelight vigils were held across several districts, condemning the violence. Officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, vowed justice. This incident marks the first non-combatant killing in a terror attack this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:53 IST
In a distressing sequence of events, demonstrations and candlelight vigils were conducted in various locations across Kashmir on Tuesday, protesting the deadly terrorist attack that claimed the life of an ex-serviceman.

Former soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was fatally shot in Behibagh village, located in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, marking the first non-combatant casualty of the year from such violence. Wagay's wife and 13-year-old niece were also injured in the attack.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, prompting remarks from high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who pledged swift justice for the perpetrators. As the community grieves, chief political figures have echoed their denouncement of the event, underlining the need for peace and security in the region.

