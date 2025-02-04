Kashmir Unites in Mourning: Vigils Against Terrorist Violence

In a distressing sequence of events, demonstrations and candlelight vigils were conducted in various locations across Kashmir on Tuesday, protesting the deadly terrorist attack that claimed the life of an ex-serviceman.

Former soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was fatally shot in Behibagh village, located in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, marking the first non-combatant casualty of the year from such violence. Wagay's wife and 13-year-old niece were also injured in the attack.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, prompting remarks from high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who pledged swift justice for the perpetrators. As the community grieves, chief political figures have echoed their denouncement of the event, underlining the need for peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)