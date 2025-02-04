Left Menu

High-Stakes Conversation: Trump and Xi's Critical Dialogue

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to discuss escalating trade tensions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The talks come as new 10% tariffs on Chinese imports are implemented by the U.S., prompting retaliatory measures by Beijing. Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro remained noncommittal about potential outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:04 IST
President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address the rising trade conflict between the United States and China.

This conversation follows the recent imposition of 10% tariffs on Chinese imports by the U.S., which led to retaliatory tariffs from China.

Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser to Trump, refrained from speculating on the potential developments of the discussion, while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated the call would occur soon without providing further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

