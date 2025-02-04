High-Stakes Conversation: Trump and Xi's Critical Dialogue

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address the rising trade conflict between the United States and China.

This conversation follows the recent imposition of 10% tariffs on Chinese imports by the U.S., which led to retaliatory tariffs from China.

Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser to Trump, refrained from speculating on the potential developments of the discussion, while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated the call would occur soon without providing further details.

