Left Menu

Syria's Interim President in Ankara: Talks on Economic Recovery, Security

Syria's interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Ankara for discussions on Syria's economic recovery and security concerns, focusing on Kurdish-led forces. Having led the rebellion that deposed Bashar Assad, al-Sharaa's diplomacy highlights Turkey's key role as a post-war ally, amid ongoing tensions between Turkish-backed fighters and Kurdish militias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:27 IST
Syria's Interim President in Ankara: Talks on Economic Recovery, Security
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's interim president, traveled to Ankara for high-level discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks center around Syria's economic recovery and the contentious issue of Kurdish-led forces viewed by Turkey as a security threat.

Al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader who played a critical role in overthrowing President Bashar Assad, was welcomed in Ankara with modest protocol compared to typical head-of-state receptions. Turkey, a staunch backer of anti-Assad groups during the civil war, is seen as a pivotal ally for the nascent Syrian leadership.

Turkey shares a long border with Syria and has strategic concerns regarding the Kurdish militias linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces. Tensions remain high as Turkish-backed forces battle to displace these groups, while negotiations with the SDF commander aim for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025