Syria's Interim President in Ankara: Talks on Economic Recovery, Security

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's interim president, traveled to Ankara for high-level discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks center around Syria's economic recovery and the contentious issue of Kurdish-led forces viewed by Turkey as a security threat.

Al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader who played a critical role in overthrowing President Bashar Assad, was welcomed in Ankara with modest protocol compared to typical head-of-state receptions. Turkey, a staunch backer of anti-Assad groups during the civil war, is seen as a pivotal ally for the nascent Syrian leadership.

Turkey shares a long border with Syria and has strategic concerns regarding the Kurdish militias linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces. Tensions remain high as Turkish-backed forces battle to displace these groups, while negotiations with the SDF commander aim for regional stability.

