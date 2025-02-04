Syria's Interim President in Ankara: Talks on Economic Recovery, Security
Syria's interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Ankara for discussions on Syria's economic recovery and security concerns, focusing on Kurdish-led forces. Having led the rebellion that deposed Bashar Assad, al-Sharaa's diplomacy highlights Turkey's key role as a post-war ally, amid ongoing tensions between Turkish-backed fighters and Kurdish militias.
- Country:
- Turkey
Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's interim president, traveled to Ankara for high-level discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks center around Syria's economic recovery and the contentious issue of Kurdish-led forces viewed by Turkey as a security threat.
Al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader who played a critical role in overthrowing President Bashar Assad, was welcomed in Ankara with modest protocol compared to typical head-of-state receptions. Turkey, a staunch backer of anti-Assad groups during the civil war, is seen as a pivotal ally for the nascent Syrian leadership.
Turkey shares a long border with Syria and has strategic concerns regarding the Kurdish militias linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces. Tensions remain high as Turkish-backed forces battle to displace these groups, while negotiations with the SDF commander aim for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Sudan: Hospital Attack Highlights Escalating Civil War
Sudanese Army's Breakthrough: A Turning Point in the Civil War
The leader of the former rebel group that toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad is named the country's interim president, reports AP.
Myanmar's Crisis Deepens: Civil War, Poverty, and a Contested Election