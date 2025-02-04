Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S. Interest in Ukrainian Resources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced ongoing communications with senior officials in Washington regarding an anticipated visit from an American delegation.

Speaking from Kyiv, President Zelenskiy noted discussions with top Ukraine official Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz about the potential visit.

Addressing inquiries about U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on Ukrainian rare earth minerals, Zelenskiy affirmed Ukraine's willingness to invite American investments into the sector.

