Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S. Interest in Ukrainian Resources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged with Washington officials about an upcoming U.S. delegation visit. He expressed openness to investments from American companies in Ukraine's rare earth minerals, following U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the sector.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced ongoing communications with senior officials in Washington regarding an anticipated visit from an American delegation.
Speaking from Kyiv, President Zelenskiy noted discussions with top Ukraine official Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz about the potential visit.
Addressing inquiries about U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on Ukrainian rare earth minerals, Zelenskiy affirmed Ukraine's willingness to invite American investments into the sector.
