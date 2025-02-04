Left Menu

Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S. Interest in Ukrainian Resources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged with Washington officials about an upcoming U.S. delegation visit. He expressed openness to investments from American companies in Ukraine's rare earth minerals, following U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:55 IST
Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S. Interest in Ukrainian Resources
Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced ongoing communications with senior officials in Washington regarding an anticipated visit from an American delegation.

Speaking from Kyiv, President Zelenskiy noted discussions with top Ukraine official Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz about the potential visit.

Addressing inquiries about U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on Ukrainian rare earth minerals, Zelenskiy affirmed Ukraine's willingness to invite American investments into the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025