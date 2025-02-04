Left Menu

Trump Reignites 'Maximum Pressure' Campaign Against Iran

Donald Trump plans to restore the 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons by driving its oil exports to zero. Accusing Joe Biden of weakening U.S. policy, Trump intends to reimpose strict sanctions and enforce them vigorously, echoing his first-term strategy.

Updated: 04-02-2025 22:24 IST
Trump Reignites 'Maximum Pressure' Campaign Against Iran
In a strategic move reminiscent of his first term, Donald Trump aims to resurrect his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, striving to cut its oil exports down to zero. Trump's revived policy seeks to quash Tehran's nuclear aspirations, reopening a contentious chapter of U.S.-Iran relations.

As accusations are hurled towards the Biden administration for its lax enforcement of sanctions, Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to cement this approach further with a presidential memorandum demanding robust economic actions against Iran. U.S. officials underscore an aggressive stance, pinning global oil markets at attention in anticipation.

Amid diplomatic tensions, European nations remain poised to potentially reapply heightened sanctions, trying to maneuver within diplomatic circles before Trump's potential return to power influences broader geopolitical strategies. As key discussions unfold, the world watches closely, gauging the potential impact on global stability and security.

