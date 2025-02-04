Trump Reignites 'Maximum Pressure' Campaign Against Iran

In a strategic move reminiscent of his first term, Donald Trump aims to resurrect his 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, striving to cut its oil exports down to zero. Trump's revived policy seeks to quash Tehran's nuclear aspirations, reopening a contentious chapter of U.S.-Iran relations.

As accusations are hurled towards the Biden administration for its lax enforcement of sanctions, Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to cement this approach further with a presidential memorandum demanding robust economic actions against Iran. U.S. officials underscore an aggressive stance, pinning global oil markets at attention in anticipation.

Amid diplomatic tensions, European nations remain poised to potentially reapply heightened sanctions, trying to maneuver within diplomatic circles before Trump's potential return to power influences broader geopolitical strategies. As key discussions unfold, the world watches closely, gauging the potential impact on global stability and security.

