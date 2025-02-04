Election Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal Clashes with BJP Over Alleged Intimidation Tactics

In a dramatic showdown, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, raised serious concerns with the Election Commission on the eve of the Delhi assembly elections, alleging intimidation tactics by the BJP.

Kejriwal claimed BJP 'goons' could prevent voters from casting ballots by marking fingers with ink, further accusing Delhi Police of colluding. Responding to these allegations, the BJP denied any wrongdoing and countered, accusing AAP of conspiring to prevent their supporters from voting.

As tensions escalated, Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri of similar tactics in her constituency. Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, adding further complexity to an already charged electoral atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)