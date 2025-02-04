Left Menu

Election Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal Clashes with BJP Over Alleged Intimidation Tactics

Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi accused the BJP of employing 'hooliganism' to intimidate voters in the Delhi assembly polls. Kejriwal claimed BJP 'goons' may mark voters' fingers with ink to prevent voting. BJP denied the allegations, accusing AAP of conspiring to hinder their supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, raised serious concerns with the Election Commission on the eve of the Delhi assembly elections, alleging intimidation tactics by the BJP.

Kejriwal claimed BJP 'goons' could prevent voters from casting ballots by marking fingers with ink, further accusing Delhi Police of colluding. Responding to these allegations, the BJP denied any wrongdoing and countered, accusing AAP of conspiring to prevent their supporters from voting.

As tensions escalated, Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri of similar tactics in her constituency. Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, adding further complexity to an already charged electoral atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

