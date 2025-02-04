Trump's Controversial Gaza Relocation Proposal Faces Criticism

In recent discussions, U.S. officials have come to the defense of former President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion that Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip should consider relocating to neighboring countries. They emphasized Trump's intention to approach the situation realistically, rather than imposing a forced solution.

As Trump prepares for White House talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior U.S. officials are attempting to soften the perception of Trump's suggestion as a call for mass displacement of Gazans. They reiterated the United States' desire to collaborate with Arab partners and Israel to devise creative solutions for the issue, while maintaining that Trump's proposal is aimed at improving living conditions for the people of Gaza.

The suggestion has invited criticism from Arab states and Palestinian leaders, with a coalition of five Arab foreign ministers and a Palestinian official signing a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opposing the idea. Meanwhile, ongoing conflict in Gaza, triggered by attacks from Hamas militants, continues to escalate the humanitarian crisis, raising concern globally.

