Zelenskiy and Trump's Close Coordination on Ukraine War Strategy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently engaged in talks with senior U.S. officials, aiming to solidify relations with President Trump's administration. Key discussions involved arranging a visit by a U.S. delegation, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Zelenskiy revealed preparations are underway with Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz, and special envoy Keith Kellogg, focussing on strategies to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities against Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed openness to collaborations for developing the nation's critical resources, motivating allies to invest, as part of a broader strategy to enhance support for Ukraine's defense initiatives.

