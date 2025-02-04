BJP MPs Highlight Government's Contributions to Strengthening National Security
BJP MPs praised the central government's initiatives and national defense policies during a Rajya Sabha debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. They pointed out schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as transformative while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in strengthening India's defense capabilities.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament lauded the central government's initiatives and policies on national security during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, focusing on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana were praised as pivotal game-changers for the underprivileged. BJP MP Rekha Sharma from Haryana highlighted the government's successful handling of defense matters, recounting personal experiences as the wife of a retired Army officer.
Sharma emphasized the improvements in military infrastructure and salaries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership compared to previous governments. Other MPs echoed these sentiments, highlighting developments in self-reliance and infrastructure made possible due to the central government's efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
