Families Challenge Trump's Funding Ban On Youth Gender-Affirming Care

Families of transgender children have filed a lawsuit to block Trump's order to end federal funding for youth gender transitions. Represented by Lambda Legal and ACLU, they accuse the order of discrimination and overreach. The order impacts healthcare providers nationwide, affecting gender-affirming appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:02 IST
Families of transgender children have taken legal action against President Donald Trump's recent order, which aims to terminate federal funding for healthcare supporting gender transitions in individuals under 19. The lawsuit was filed in Maryland federal court, alleging discrimination against transgender persons and an overreach of presidential authority.

The order has led to the cancellation of appointments for gender transition treatments at major hospitals across the United States. Although the hospitals, including Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., and NYU Langone in New York, are postponing services, they are not defendants in this lawsuit. Trump's directive calls for strict enforcement of laws limiting or prohibiting these medical procedures.

The lawsuit claims that Trump's order forms part of a broader offensive against 'gender ideology.' It echoes previous controversies, such as Trump's ban on transgender individuals in the military. Meanwhile, healthcare experts emphasize the importance of gender-affirming care for mental health benefits, though international opinions and research calls for more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

