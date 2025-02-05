Left Menu

Trump Withdraws from Global Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump signed documents to end U.S. participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council and maintain funding cuts to the UNRWA. He also reinforced his hardline stance on Iran with a renewed 'maximum pressure' directive during a White House event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:34 IST
Trump Withdraws from Global Peace Efforts
document
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nation from the United Nations Human Rights Council, a decision marked by his signature on a series of documents at the White House on Tuesday.

The president simultaneously reiterated his administration's stern approach toward Iran by signing a 'very tough' directive aimed at maximizing pressure on the Middle Eastern nation.

Additionally, Trump confirmed the continued suspension of funds to the U.N.'s Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, further emphasizing his administration's firm stance on international aid allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025