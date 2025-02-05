Trump's USAID Reboot: Challenges Loom for Global Humanitarian Aid

In a significant shake-up, President Donald Trump has announced potential plans to scale down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a move that could drastically alter U.S. foreign assistance strategies. The agency, the world's largest single donor, is responsible for distributing billions in humanitarian aid globally.

Since Trump took office, USAID has been embroiled in uncertainty after a freeze on U.S. foreign aid spending was ordered. Billionaire Elon Musk, tasked by Trump to assess the agency, has outspokenly criticized USAID, albeit without evidence, for alleged fraudulent activities.

This planned wind-down by the administration has faced criticism and concerns from Democrats over its legality, risking the continuity of vital aid programs supporting health, clean water, and energy security. Global humanitarian endeavors relying heavily on this American aid stand on unsteady ground, posing a threat to the millions who benefit from these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)