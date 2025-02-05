Greenland's Independence Debate Intensifies Amid U.S. Interest

Greenland has announced a general election set for March 11, amid growing interest from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the territory's strategic value. Independence aspirations dominate the election agenda, alongside Greenland's economic dependence on fishing and Danish grants.

The prospect of U.S. intervention prompted Greenlandic lawmakers to ban foreign and anonymous political donations and tighten regulations on foreign property investments. "We are navigating through unprecedented times," Prime Minister Mute Egede remarked, emphasizing the need for national unity.

The push for full independence from Denmark, fueled by various political factions, continues to gain momentum. While public opinion leans towards independence, concerns remain about potential economic repercussions, as highlighted by recent surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)