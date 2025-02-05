Elon Musk's Government-Efficiency Team Accesses U.S. Treasury Codes

Elon Musk's government-efficiency team has secured read-only access to U.S. Treasury payment codes in an ongoing effort to 'maximize payment integrity,' according to a Treasury official's letter to a leading Democratic senator.

The review, led by Cloud Software Group CEO Tom Krause, does not interfere with federal payment processing. The access, granted under Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, has raised alarms given its reach over $6 trillion in annual spending.

Senator Ron Wyden voiced skepticism, urging the public to question the transparency of government operations as power dynamics shift within federal agencies.

